Tom Hanks Couldn't Stop Reacting To Ricky Gervais' Jokes At The Golden Globe Awards

Comedian Ricky Gervais opened the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards with a string of jokes.

Gervais was not afraid to criticize Hollywood and while he received a lot of laughs, he got a mix of other reactions too.

Throughout his monologue, the camera panned toward Tom Hanks, showing his reactions to the jokes.

According to Business Insider, this is the fifth time the comedian hosts the Golden Globes.

Gervais said: “Remember, they're just jokes.

We're all going to die soon, and there's no sequel.
