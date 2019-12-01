Global  

Alleged IS member Lisa Smith arrives at Dublin court

Alleged IS member Lisa Smith arrives at Dublin court

Alleged IS member Lisa Smith arrives at Dublin court

An Irish woman who is an alleged member of the so-called Islamic State group has arrived at a court in Dublin.

Lisa Smith has been charged with membership of an unlawful organisation, under 2005 terror legislation.

The 37-year-old, a former member of the Irish Defence Forces, was granted bail following an appeal hearing at Cloverhill District Court in Dublin last month.

She was released on bail with a number of conditions on New Year's Eve.

She was arrested at Dublin Airport on suspicion of terrorist offences after returning from Turkey in November.
