Stampede in Iran During Soleimani's Funeral Kills at Least 56

The stampede occurred during the funeral procession for Maj.

Gen.

Qassem Soleimani in his hometown Kerman.
JohnMic25959174

JohnMichaelBonadonna RT @NevadaJack2: 56 Iranians were crushed to death today in a stampede that erupted during the funeral for Qassem Soleimani, the country’s… 59 minutes ago

IdowuAyebogan

Justice I.E. Ayebogan Event that coming from #Iran 🇮🇷 in the past 24 hours. #IranVsUSA - Fired missiles at US base in Iraq - Threatened t… https://t.co/TBM5V4u3zM 1 hour ago

TeamTrick2

🇺🇸 Team Trick 🇺🇸 @jason_howerton While @MSNBC is reporting on Iran did they cover the 56 killed and 200 injured at the #Suleimani fu… https://t.co/CA76S4dErq 2 hours ago

ReallyAwakenNow

Rhonda RT @kayskay7: Stampede during Soleimani’s funeral procession kills at least 32, state TV reports https://t.co/v6Bq4pna2p Even in death, no… 2 hours ago

SandraAkio

SandraAkio RT @SierraWytch: Some Astrologers Refer to the Saturn/Pluto Conjunction as the Perfect Storm! As Saturn moved to 22° with Pluto in Capricor… 2 hours ago

ROJNAME_english

Rojname News English Dozens killed in deadly stampede in #Iran during Qasim Soleimani burial https://t.co/iBJcENC4te 2 hours ago

delightful_duck

Delightful Duck 1. Red devil horns sunrise photos captured during rare solar eclipse mirage over the Persian Gulf 2. ~ 50 Irania… https://t.co/S4CMtsALrb 2 hours ago

nafilabslmh

nafila basalamah RT @AJEnglish: At least 40 people were killed in a stampede during a funeral procession for Iran's Qassem Soleimani in his hometown of Kerm… 2 hours ago


