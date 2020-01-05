Global  

Joey King's Golden Globe Smack

Joey King's Golden Globe SmackHow many people can say they were hit by Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe.
Joey King Makes Her Golden Globes Debut in Iris Van Herpen!

Joey King makes a stunning entrance on the red carpet at the 2020 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday...
Joey King Suffers Bruise After Patricia Arquette Accidentally Hits Her with Her Golden Globe!

Joey King got injured at the 2020 Golden Globes party last night…and it’s because her The Act...
ki_engi

渡利 桂子 RT @redcarpetspic: Joey King at the 77th Golden Globe Awards' red carpet - January 5th, 2020 #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/X8VicgVRpP 2 hours ago

celebitchy

celebitchy Patricia Arquette hit Joey King in the head with her Golden Globe https://t.co/ccfyyx8OPW 3 hours ago

etalkCTV

etalk This is getting a little too method. https://t.co/jfm80pkMCr 4 hours ago

JustNjeOfficial

JustNje Joey King wears monochrome gown to the Golden Globe Awards https://t.co/MJnp2GOuV3 4 hours ago

theloopca

The Loop This is getting a little too method. https://t.co/0c1L9y2mdD 7 hours ago

NalandaLibrary

Nalanda Library Patricia Arquette accidentally hits actor in head with Golden Globe https://t.co/neNXZNg2gJ independent naladalibrary 8 hours ago

Forumtech1

TheGistHub Official Patricia Arquette Accidentally Clobbered Joey King With Her Golden Globe https://t.co/UCv2dhg5BL 11 hours ago


Patricia Arquette smashed Joey King in the head with her Golden Globe Award [Video]Patricia Arquette smashed Joey King in the head with her Golden Globe Award

Patricia Arquette’s Golden Globe win almost sent her co-star to the hospital

Joey King loved being hit in the head with a Golden Globe [Video]Joey King loved being hit in the head with a Golden Globe

Joey King insists it felt "pretty great" to be hit in the head with Patricia Arquette's Golden Globe on Sunday (05.01.20).

