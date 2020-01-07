More Than 10,000 Camels to Be Selectively Slaughtered in South Australia
More Than 10,000 Camels
to Be Selectively Slaughtered
in South Australia.
A massive cull of camels in drought-stricken
South Australia will begin on Jan.
8.
More than 10,000 camels are expected
to be killed by professional shooters in
helicopters over the course of five days.
The decision was made by Aboriginal leaders in the
Anangu Pitjantjatjara Yankunytjatjara (APY) lands.
According to locals, such as Marita Baker,
a board member of the APY executive,
camels have been wrecking havoc in
the region as they search for water.
.
The camels are coming in and knocking down
fences, getting in around the houses and trying
to get to water through air-conditioners, Marita Baker, to ‘The Australian’.
A statement by the South Australia
Department of Environment and
Water mirrored her complaints.
Saying the increased
number of camels in
the region have caused
“significant damage.” .
This has resulted in significant damage
to infrastructure, danger to families and
communities, increased grazing pressure
across the APY lands and critical animal
welfare issues …, South Australia Department of
Environment and Water, to news.com.au.
Without the culling, the camel
population is estimated to have
doubled at least every eight years.