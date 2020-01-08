'Iran appears to be standing down': Trump

Iranian forces fired missiles at military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq early on Wednesday, saying it was in retaliation for the killing in a U.S. drone strike of powerful Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani on Jan.

3.

"No Americans were harmed in last night's attack by the Iranian regime.

We suffered no casualties.

All of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases," Trump said in an address to the nation.

"Our great American forces are prepared for anything.

Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world."