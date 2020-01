CES 2020: Latest Robotic Technology On Display In Las Vegas 21 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 00:41s - Published CES 2020: Latest Robotic Technology On Display In Las Vegas From the impractical such as a robot serving up melted cheese, to something a little more realistic like a robot designed to pump out piping hot pizza to order, innovators hope new robots find a place in your home. CBS2's Chris Wragge reports.

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this