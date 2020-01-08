Global  

President Trump Addresses Latest Missile Strikes: Iran 'Appears to Be Standing Down'

President Trump Addresses Latest Missile Strikes: Iran 'Appears to Be Standing Down'

President Trump Addresses Latest Missile Strikes: Iran 'Appears to Be Standing Down'

Trump said the U.S. will impose new sanctions on Iran in his first public remarks since Iranian missiles hit two military bases in Iraq that house American troops.
News24.com | Trump: No US casualties after missile strikes, Iran 'appears to be standing down'

US President Donald Trump announced that there were no casualties in a missile attack by Iran and...
News24 - Published Also reported by •Reuters


Iran strikes could stall Democrats' plans for War Powers Resolution vote

House Democrats pushing for a vote to limit President Trump's ability to take military action...
FOXNews.com - Published


Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down' [Video]Trump says Iran 'appears to be standing down'

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the United States did not want to use its military power against Iran, in an apparent attempt to defuse a crisis over the American killing of Iranian military..

Trump addresses Iran tensions after attack on US troops in Iraq [Video]Trump addresses Iran tensions after attack on US troops in Iraq

US President Donald Trump has issued a statement on Iran from the White House, where he reiterated that "no Americans were killed" in the Iranian strikes against two military bases in Iraq. He also..

