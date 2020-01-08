'He is not a rapist' says woman defending Weinstein

The woman defending Harvey Weinstein has told ITV News he has been made a "scapegoat".

Weinstein's lawyer, Donna Rotunno, said her client was "not a rapist" and accused the #MeToo movement of going "too far".

"I met with Harvey, I spoke with Harvey and from day one I didn't believe that he was a rapist," she told ITV News in her first UK broadcast interview.

Report by Thomasl.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn