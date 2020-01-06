Rachel Brosnahan had the 'best Golden Globes ever'

Rachel Brosnahan had the 'best Golden Globes ever' She lost out to 'Fleabag' star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series category at Sunday's ceremony, but she had a better time than in 2018 and 2019, when she won the statuette, as she didn't get whisked off to pose with the award and could spend time with her friends instead.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', she said: Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', she said: