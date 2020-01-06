Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rachel Brosnahan had the 'best Golden Globes ever'

Video Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Duration: 00:54s - Published < > Embed
Rachel Brosnahan had the 'best Golden Globes ever'

Rachel Brosnahan had the 'best Golden Globes ever'

Rachel Brosnahan had the 'best Golden Globes ever' She lost out to 'Fleabag' star Phoebe Waller-Bridge in the Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Television Series category at Sunday's ceremony, but she had a better time than in 2018 and 2019, when she won the statuette, as she didn't get whisked off to pose with the award and could spend time with her friends instead.

Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', she said: Speaking on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live', she said:
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Amy Poehler and Rami Malek Rescued Rachel Brosnahan From a Golden Globes Wardrobe Crisis

The show must go on! Rachel Brosnahan stunned at the 2020 Golden Globes in her sequined Michael Kors...
E! Online - Published Also reported by •ContactMusicJust Jared


Rachel Brosnahan Switches Into Another Dress for Amazon's Golden Globes After Party!

Rachel Brosnahan sparkles her way down the carpet while attending the Amazon Studios after party...
Just Jared - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

DailyEnterNews

Daily Entertainment News Rachel Brosnahan happy to lose at Golden Globes - Rachel Brosnahan had the "best Golden Globes ever" - because she… https://t.co/SuDOdmAGRg 15 minutes ago

InStyle

InStyle While you were staring at Rachel Brosnahan's Dress, you missed the best part of her Golden Globes look. https://t.co/VXXPo1NFtA 2 hours ago

m_k_s_n_b

nerdiebirdie RT @InStyle: While you were staring at Rachel Brosnahan's Dress, you missed the best part of her Golden Globes look. https://t.co/xlRJLIJQAo 1 day ago

trendylace

Nenita Jade While You Were Staring at Rachel Brosnahan's Dress You Missed the Best Part of Her Golden Globes Look… https://t.co/ksNeX2jY4f 1 day ago

lovetoquibble

Quibble While You Were Staring at Rachel Brosnahan's Dress You Missed the Best Part of Her Golden Globes Look… https://t.co/qqHBYFEfbQ 1 day ago

WWE_Wrestling0

WWE InStyle: While You Were Staring at Rachel Brosnahan's Dress You Missed the Best Part of Her Golden Globes Look… https://t.co/M8kaBHzUHc 2 days ago

KILLPOPCULTR

KPC While You Were Staring at Rachel Brosnahan's Dress You Missed the Best Part of Her Golden Globes Look (via #InStyle… https://t.co/z0SQDWNfTO 2 days ago

next_divas

Next Divas While You Were Staring at Rachel Brosnahan's Dress You Missed the Best Part of Her Golden Globes Look… https://t.co/1zpoCdw71o 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Bill Hader And Rachel Bilson Showoff Relationship At Golden Globes [Video]Bill Hader And Rachel Bilson Showoff Relationship At Golden Globes

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson made their relationship official at the 2020 Golden Globes. According to Business Insider, the two arrived holding hands and walked the red carpet together. Hader was..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published

Rachel Brosnahan: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Has Been A Dream [Video]Rachel Brosnahan: ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Has Been A Dream

While speaking with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel at the Amazon Studios Golden Globes after-party, Rachel Brosnahan says “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” has been a dream and one of the most challenging..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 00:55Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.