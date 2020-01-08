Missing wife leads to murder charges for CT man

(SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) FOTIS DULOS' ATTORNEY NORM PATTIS, SAYING: "We are relieved, we are optimistic and we very much want to try this case - Mr. Dulos wants to clear his name." That's the attorney for Fotis Dulos, who was charged Wednesday with murder and kidnapping in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife, Connecticut resident Jennifer Dulos... missing since May 24th.

He did not enter a plea.

Dulos' attorney appeared confident that the evidence against his client is weak, and said the 52-year-old luxury home builder will take the stand at his upcoming trial.

Dulos was arrested Tuesday along with his girlfriend Michelle Troconis, who's been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

He was taken to MacDougall-Walker Correctional Institute in Suffield, Connecticut.

Dulos is expected to post bail - set at $6 million, much higher than the $1 million his attorney had requested.

(SOUND BITE) (ENGLISH) FOTIS DULOS' ATTORNEY NORM PATTIS, SAYING: "I think $6 million is extraordinary.

We do not regard him as a flight risk and his mental health is fine.

He's anxious and very much engaged with us and involved with us in preparing his defense." Fotis and Jennifer were in the midst of drawn-out divorce proceedings and a custody battle over their five kids when she disappeared.

Police allege Dulos and girlfriend Troconis went to Hartford to dispose of garbage bags containing items with Jennifer's blood on them.

Also charged in the case - Connecticut lawyer Kent Mawhinney, a friend of Dulos', who police say is linked to a large hole, tarp and two bags of lime on the grounds of a Connecticut gun club, which was described by a witness as "100 percent a human grave." Dulos and his girlfriend were previously charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection with Jennifer's disappearance.

They pleaded not guilty.

Once posting bail on Wednesday's murder charges, Dulos will remain under house arrest until his trial - forbidden to have any contact with his children, who are reportedly under the care of Jennifer's mother.