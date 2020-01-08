Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Keller: Trump Speech On Iran Leaves Many Confused

Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 02:22s - Published < > Embed
Keller: Trump Speech On Iran Leaves Many Confused

Keller: Trump Speech On Iran Leaves Many Confused

Jon explains why President Trump’s statement Wednesday on the situation with Iran was just plain confusing.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DrJohnCav

Dr John W Cavanaugh RT @wbz: .@kelleratlarge - Trump Speech On Iran Leaves Many Confused https://t.co/Q6VpaSFtzT 1 hour ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News .@kelleratlarge - Trump Speech On Iran Leaves Many Confused https://t.co/Q6VpaSFtzT 1 hour ago

kathydeschenes

Kathy Nolan Deschenes Great summation as always by ⁦@kelleratlarge⁩. I’m both confused and anxious about our standing in the world. https://t.co/OzhfQaojPl 2 hours ago

Kadzis

Peter Kadzis RT @wbz: .@kelleratlarge says @realDonaldTrump speech on Iran left many people confused https://t.co/Q6VpaSFtzT https://t.co/PJJhYzR7Yj 5 hours ago

wbz

WBZ | CBS Boston News .@kelleratlarge says @realDonaldTrump speech on Iran left many people confused https://t.co/Q6VpaSFtzT https://t.co/PJJhYzR7Yj 5 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

President Trump Vows New Sanctions After Iran Strikes US Bases In Iraq [Video]President Trump Vows New Sanctions After Iran Strikes US Bases In Iraq

WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex speaks with Professor Valentine Moghadam at Northeastern University about the confrontation with Iran.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 02:51Published

Nigel Farage's thoughts on President Trump's Iran speech [Video]Nigel Farage's thoughts on President Trump's Iran speech

...

Credit: LBC     Duration: 04:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.