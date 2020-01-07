Global  

Facebook's New Deepfake Policy May Not Go Far Enough

Facebook's New Deepfake Policy May Not Go Far Enough

Facebook's New Deepfake Policy May Not Go Far Enough

While Facebook's new policy will remove deepfakes from the platform, it doesn't extend to less-altered "cheapfake" videos.
