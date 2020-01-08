Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

California Governor Puts State's Money Where His Mouth Is Regarding Homeless Crisis

Video Credit: Wochit News - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
California Governor Puts State's Money Where His Mouth Is Regarding Homeless Crisis

California Governor Puts State's Money Where His Mouth Is Regarding Homeless Crisis

California governor Gavin Newsom has signed a $331 million bill to fight homelessness.

According to Reuters, the state funds will be transferred to the National Mortgage Special Deposit Fund.

Gov.

Newsom says the money will be distributed to cities up and down the state.

Californian communities have struggled with housing shortages and a sharp increase in the number of homeless people.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

California governor targets homeless crisis in budget, order

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s governor said Wednesday that he is seeking $750 million in...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •NPRSeattlePI.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

AnimalWorldUSA

Animal World USA® CA -The Berkeley #activist who puts her body on the line to fight animal cruelty. Direct Action Everywhere (DxE),… https://t.co/NKcJkgJ4Wp 6 days ago

Ferminjt

Fermin It’s sad when the Governor of California puts more effort in badmouthing the POTUS than fixing the REAL problems af… https://t.co/7Ihy1c48GT 1 week ago

mchowla

Mike Chowla @EastBayBeast2 @Scott_Wiener It’s left up to localities who are often not putting safety first. Turning PG&E into… https://t.co/tY0SKDw0U9 1 week ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

California legislature returns amid homeless, climate crisis [Video]California legislature returns amid homeless, climate crisis

A California Assembly member is proposing a green new deal for the state.

Credit: KHSLPublished

Gov. Abbott Reports Rise In Attempted Cyber Attacks On Texas [Video]Gov. Abbott Reports Rise In Attempted Cyber Attacks On Texas

Governor Greg Abbott and state officials said they are keeping a very close eye on this. They made their remarks after the Governor’s second meeting of his Domestic Terrorism Task Force.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.