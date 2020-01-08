California Governor Puts State's Money Where His Mouth Is Regarding Homeless Crisis

California governor Gavin Newsom has signed a $331 million bill to fight homelessness.

According to Reuters, the state funds will be transferred to the National Mortgage Special Deposit Fund.

Gov.

Newsom says the money will be distributed to cities up and down the state.

Californian communities have struggled with housing shortages and a sharp increase in the number of homeless people.