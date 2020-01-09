Global  

Oxford Dominates Starkville On Soccer Pitch

In the Little Egg Bowl version on the soccer pitch, Oxford soccer takes care of business on the road.
Hosting the chargers.

Little egg bowl meets soccer.

1st half.

Senior max mobley with the through pass to a running luke freeman who does the rest.

Above the keeper for the goal.

Chargers 1-0 early.

6 minute mark in the half.

John west perry on the attack crosses the ball to freeman who finds spencer norris for the goal.....upper right 90!

Chargers take a 2-0 lead and oxford goes onto win!

5-1 chargers looking to sweep the games for the night.

1st half.

Chargers up 2-1.

Molly swingle with a chef's kiss of a through pass to grace freeman who does the rest!!

Chargers take a 3-1 lead.

Start of the 2nd half.

Chargers attack.

Carrisa strum with a great pass of her own to freeman again who lines up the shot and scores another goal.

4-1 chargers.

Starkville's turn.

Cheryl miller with the strike just out the keeper's reach!!!

To give the jackets 2 goals but oxford goes onto dominate.

Final 9-2.




