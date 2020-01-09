Oxford Dominates Starkville On Soccer Pitch

Hosting the chargers.
Little egg bowl meets soccer.
1st half.
Senior max mobley with the through pass to a running luke freeman who does the rest.
Above the keeper for the goal.
Chargers 1-0 early.
6 minute mark in the half.
John west perry on the attack crosses the ball to freeman who finds spencer norris for the goal.....upper right 90!
Chargers take a 2-0 lead and oxford goes onto win!
5-1 chargers looking to sweep the games for the night.
1st half.
Chargers up 2-1.
Molly swingle with a chef's kiss of a through pass to grace freeman who does the rest!!
Chargers take a 3-1 lead.
Start of the 2nd half.
Chargers attack.
Carrisa strum with a great pass of her own to freeman again who lines up the shot and scores another goal.
4-1 chargers.
Starkville's turn.
Cheryl miller with the strike just out the keeper's reach!!!
To give the jackets 2 goals but oxford goes onto dominate.
Final 9-2.