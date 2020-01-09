Oxford Dominates Starkville On Soccer Pitch

Hosting the chargers.

Little egg bowl meets soccer.

1st half.

Senior max mobley with the through pass to a running luke freeman who does the rest.

Above the keeper for the goal.

Chargers 1-0 early.

6 minute mark in the half.

John west perry on the attack crosses the ball to freeman who finds spencer norris for the goal.....upper right 90!

Chargers take a 2-0 lead and oxford goes onto win!

5-1 chargers looking to sweep the games for the night.

1st half.

Chargers up 2-1.

Molly swingle with a chef's kiss of a through pass to grace freeman who does the rest!!

Chargers take a 3-1 lead.

Start of the 2nd half.

Chargers attack.

Carrisa strum with a great pass of her own to freeman again who lines up the shot and scores another goal.

4-1 chargers.

Starkville's turn.

Cheryl miller with the strike just out the keeper's reach!!!

To give the jackets 2 goals but oxford goes onto dominate.

Final 9-2.