Bushfires won't stop Australia's Elvis festival

Bushfires won't stop Australia's Elvis festival

Bushfires won't stop Australia's Elvis festival

As thoughts of Australia&apos;s fire crisis hung in the air, hundreds of hip-shaking and wig-wearing Elvis Presley impersonators and fans of the late King of Rock and Roll began their annual pilgrimage to the Elvis Festival in outback Australia on Thursday.
