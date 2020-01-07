Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Sharma files curative plea in SC| OneIndia News

Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 03:59s - Published < > Embed
Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Sharma files curative plea in SC| OneIndia News

Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Sharma files curative plea in SC| OneIndia News

Nirbhaya case convict appeals against death sentence, CJI SA Bobde says petitions on CAA do not help, 15 foreign envoys in J&K to assess ground situation, Protests against JNU violence underway at Delhi's Mandi House, Report finds JNU V-C did not asked police to be on standby even as violence broke out on campus, PM Modi meets top economists today ahead of Budget, Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala arrested and more news
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case: Convict Vinay Kumar Sharma files curative plea before SC, days after death sentence

In the 2012 Delhi gangrape and murder case, one of the four convicts, Vinay Kumar Sharma, on Thursday...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •IndiaTimes


Nirbhaya case convict files curative plea in SC

One of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, Vinay Kumar Sharma, filed a curative petition before...
IndiaTimes - Published


You Might Like


Tweets about this

Oneindia

OneIndia NEWS AT # PM | Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Sharma files curative plea in SC and others news https://t.co/EmHCvZb78l 10 minutes ago

SheikhWaquar333

Sheikh Waquar Hassan RT @thewire_in: Vinay Kumar Sharma, a convict in the Nirbhaya case has filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court against his death sen… 11 minutes ago

PioneerRaipur

The Pioneer Chhattisgarh (Raipur) RT @TheDailyPioneer: #NirbhayaCase : In a last ditch effort to escape the noose, Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four men sentenced to death… 26 minutes ago

ibtimes_india

IBTimes India Nirbhaya case: Convict Vinay Sharma files plea in Supreme Court against death sentence #NirbhayaCase #SupremeCourt… https://t.co/e7kYmbDk8V 32 minutes ago

MahiPEN_TNIE

Mahesh M Goudar RT @NewIndianXpress: One of the #Nirbhaya convicts, Vinay Kumar Sharma, has filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court. https://t.co/u… 41 minutes ago

nyayamindia

Nyayam Curative Petition has been filed as the last resort in #SupremeCourt by one of the Nirbhaya rape case death row con… https://t.co/OOnCm9lFCs 54 minutes ago

gandhiincindia

Himanshu Gandhi [ निषाद ] RT @NH_India: In a last ditch effort to escape the noose, Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four men sentenced to death in the #Nirbhaya gang… 1 hour ago

YTHISNEWS

Y This News One of the convicts in the #Nirbhayacase on Thursday filed a curative petition before the Supreme Court against the… https://t.co/n4eMW3k7Jt 1 hour ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Nirbhaya Case: Convicts' lawyer AP singh says will file curative petition in Court [Video]Nirbhaya Case: Convicts' lawyer AP singh says will file curative petition in Court

GDP ADVANCE ESTIMATES: GOVT PEGS ECONOMIC GROWTH AT 5% FOR FY20, NIRBHAYA CONVICTS' LAWYER: WILL FILE CURATIVE PETITION IN SC , NIRBHAYA CASE: DEATH WARRANT ISSUED AGAINST ALL 4 ACCUSED, HINDU RAKSHA..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:59Published

Nirbhaya Case: 4 rapists to hang, Execution on 22nd January | Oneindia News [Video]Nirbhaya Case: 4 rapists to hang, Execution on 22nd January | Oneindia News

Delhi's Patiala House court has issued a death warrant against all the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya case. They will be executed on January 22nd at 7 am. Nirbhaya's mother and father, who fought 7 years..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.