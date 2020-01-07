Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Sharma files curative plea in SC| OneIndia News
Nirbhaya case convict appeals against death sentence, CJI SA Bobde says petitions on CAA do not help, 15 foreign envoys in J&K to assess ground situation, Protests against JNU violence underway at Delhi's Mandi House, Report finds JNU V-C did not asked police to be on standby even as violence broke out on campus, PM Modi meets top economists today ahead of Budget, Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala arrested and more news
GDP ADVANCE ESTIMATES: GOVT PEGS ECONOMIC GROWTH AT 5% FOR FY20, NIRBHAYA CONVICTS' LAWYER: WILL FILE CURATIVE PETITION IN SC , NIRBHAYA CASE: DEATH WARRANT ISSUED AGAINST ALL 4 ACCUSED, HINDU RAKSHA..
Delhi's Patiala House court has issued a death warrant against all the 4 convicts in the Nirbhaya case. They will be executed on January 22nd at 7 am. Nirbhaya's mother and father, who fought 7 years..