Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Sharma files curative plea in SC| OneIndia News

OneIndia NEWS AT # PM | Nirbhaya case convict Vinay Sharma files curative plea in SC and others news https://t.co/EmHCvZb78l 10 minutes ago

Sheikh Waquar Hassan RT @thewire_in: Vinay Kumar Sharma, a convict in the Nirbhaya case has filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court against his death sen… 11 minutes ago

The Pioneer Chhattisgarh (Raipur) RT @TheDailyPioneer: #NirbhayaCase : In a last ditch effort to escape the noose, Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four men sentenced to death… 26 minutes ago

IBTimes India Nirbhaya case: Convict Vinay Sharma files plea in Supreme Court against death sentence #NirbhayaCase #SupremeCourt… https://t.co/e7kYmbDk8V 32 minutes ago

Mahesh M Goudar RT @NewIndianXpress: One of the #Nirbhaya convicts, Vinay Kumar Sharma, has filed a curative petition in the Supreme Court. https://t.co/u… 41 minutes ago

Nyayam Curative Petition has been filed as the last resort in #SupremeCourt by one of the Nirbhaya rape case death row con… https://t.co/OOnCm9lFCs 54 minutes ago

Himanshu Gandhi [ निषाद ] RT @NH_India: In a last ditch effort to escape the noose, Vinay Kumar Sharma, one of the four men sentenced to death in the #Nirbhaya gang… 1 hour ago