Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

A New Virus Related To SARS Is Spreading In China

Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:34s - Published < > Embed
A New Virus Related To SARS Is Spreading In China

A New Virus Related To SARS Is Spreading In China

A mysterious pneumonia outbreak has struck dozens of people and put China on edge.

The virus is from the same family of viruses as the deadly severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS).

.

According to Reuters, the newly discovered virus falls into the family of Coronaviruses.

Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that cause illnesses ranging from the common cold to SARS.

Symptoms can range from fever and coughing to kidney failure, and in some cases lead to death.

Some coronaviruses transmit easily from person to person, while others do not.

SARS infected more than 8,000 people and killed 774 in a pandemic that ripped through Asia in 2002 and 2003.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

China believes new virus behind mystery pneumonia outbreak

Beijing (AFP) Jan 9, 2020 China believes a mysterious pneumonia outbreak that has struck 59 people...
Terra Daily - Published Also reported by •News24SBSReuters


China pneumonia outbreak may be linked to new virus: WHO

A cluster of more than 50 pneumonia cases in the central Chinese city of Wuhan may be due to a newly...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Reuters IndiaDeutsche WelleWorldNews



You Might Like


Tweets about this

One_News_Page

One News Page A New Virus Related To SARS Is Spreading In China: https://t.co/WWUr5WIYRf #MiddleEast 2 days ago

o0ned

Ned A New Virus Related To SARS Is Spreading In China https://t.co/0bd73CClMn 2 days ago

AFTABSHABNAM

DR AFTAB SHABNAM RT @jaiminisarkar: #Pneumonia like infection popped up in #China is spreading. Possible illness is related to #SARS says Dr @gaudenGalea of… 5 days ago

jaiminisarkar

Dr. Jaimini Sarkar. #Pneumonia like infection popped up in #China is spreading. Possible illness is related to #SARS says Dr… https://t.co/lF8pmeqkTB 5 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Mystery pneumonia virus identified in China [Video]Mystery pneumonia virus identified in China

WUHAN, CHINA — Scientists have identified a new virus as a possible cause for the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China's Wuhan. Citing researchers, China's Central Television reports that the..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:10Published

China identifies new coronavirus strain for Wuhan outbreak [Video]China identifies new coronavirus strain for Wuhan outbreak

Scientists have identified a new virus as a possible cause for the mysterious pneumonia outbreak in China's Wuhan.

Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me     Duration: 00:59Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.