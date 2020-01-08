Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Facebook to give users some control on political ads

Video Credit: Rumble - Duration: 01:25s - Published < > Embed
Facebook to give users some control on political ads

Facebook to give users some control on political ads

Facebook said Thursday it&apos;ll give users the option to see fewer political and social issue ads.

As Fred Katayama reports, the moves come ahead of the U.S. presidential election in November.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Ahead of U.S. election, Facebook gives users some control over how they see political ads

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it was making some changes to its approach to political ads, including...
Reuters - Published Also reported by •Jerusalem PostIndian Express


Instagram and Facebook won’t stop lies in political ads, but users will get more control

Instagram and Facebook won’t stop lies in political ads, but users will get more controlIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Facebook has stood firm in the face of pressure over its...
The Verge - Published Also reported by •MashableUSATODAY.com



You Might Like


Tweets about this

shazibro

Miraz Tek RT @dontcallthebank: New tumblr post: "Facebook to give users some control on political ads" https://t.co/tdHAE8piKu personal finance, lol,… 1 hour ago

EddieMcCovenTV

Eddie McCoven RT @freddiethekat: Bombarded by political ads on your FB feed? Facebook will let users choose to see fewer political/social issue ads. But… 1 hour ago

freddiethekat

Fred Katayama Bombarded by political ads on your FB feed? Facebook will let users choose to see fewer political/social issue ads.… https://t.co/cYxYCfsNL8 1 hour ago

future_chan1

wilson chan #Facebook won’t ban or fact check political ads and instead give users ‘some’ control to adjust how many political… https://t.co/w3ZMXirA9R 2 hours ago

dontcallthebank

dontcallthebank New tumblr post: "Facebook to give users some control on political ads" https://t.co/tdHAE8piKu personal finance, l… https://t.co/wntVQs5oeq 2 hours ago

MaquinasEmpac

Maquinas Empacadoras Facebook to give users some control on political ads... 2 hours ago

Adeolaempirebl1

Adeolaempireblog U.S. election: Facebook to give users some control over political ads https://t.co/NKZ9Yu89MU https://t.co/Ja3No6k8Cw 6 hours ago

KonnyNews

KonnyNews (U.S. election: Facebook to give users some control over political ads) - https://t.co/VrJ6F8q3HX Kindly Share Thi… https://t.co/j3kgzKNpDL 6 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Facebook Allows Users To See Less Political Ads For The Upcoming Presidential Election [Video]Facebook Allows Users To See Less Political Ads For The Upcoming Presidential Election

Facebook will let platform users limit political ahead of the presidential election. Veuer’s Natasha Abellard has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:48Published

Deepfake videos banned on Facebook [Video]Deepfake videos banned on Facebook

MENLO PARK, CALIFORNIA — Facebook has put forth a new policy that would ban all videos that are "edited or synthesized" using AI technology in a way that would be difficult for average Facebook users..

Credit: TomoNews US     Duration: 01:24Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.