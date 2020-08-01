President Trump Addresses Nation (1-8-20)

Start tonight with iran's retaliation for the u-s.

Drone strike that killed one of iran's top generals....presid ent trump addressing the nation today.

Good evening, i'm alan van zandt.that late night missle attack targeting at least two u-s military facilities in iraq.

Iranian tv calling the strikes a revenge operation-and iran's supreme leader saying it was a slap in the face to the u.s. abc's rachel scott has more from washington <<just hours after a counterattack by iran..

President trump insisting the regime is backing sot trump iran standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world?the president - who just days before - warned - the u.s. would strike "fast" and "hard" in response to a retaliatory attack... made no mention of a military address to the nation...instead, tougher country.sot trump: 113534 the fact that we have this equipment, however, does not mean we have to use it.

We do not want to use it.

American strength, economic, is the best deterrent.tensions between the two countries at a boiling point, but maybe a chance now to cooliran - taking revenge - for the death of its top commander qassem soleimani..

Firing roughly two dozen missiles at two military bases in iraq where american troops were stationed.

President trump - says an early warning system - gave american troops a heads up to the imminent danger... only minimal damage was sustained at the u-s military bases, but all us and iraqi troops are safe.iranian officials - defiant - the supreme leader calling the strike a "slap in the face" to the us... ratcheting up demands for president trump to pull all american forces out of the region.president trump - saying under his watch - iran will not have a nuclear weapon - trump backed out of the landmark 2015 iran nuclear deal... despite concerns from other world leaders it would increase tensions.today, he once again asked allies to follow his lead.

Sot trump they must now break away from the remnants of the iran deal or jcpoa, and we must all work together toward making a deal with iran that makes the world a safer and more peaceful place tag:and amid escalating tensions switzerland and oman have stepped in to help the two sides communicate.

