Trump administration is 'misleading us on Iran': Sanders

"Now is the time to come together and make certain that the president will not have one penny to spend on a war in Iran unless there is Congressional authorization," Sanders said at a news conference.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley and CIA Director Gina Haspel held classified briefings for all 535 members of Congress to discuss President Donald Trump's decision to order a drone strike that killed Qassem Soleimani in Iraq last week.

The White House said the killing of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani last week was self-defense and vowed to take additional action "as necessary" in the Middle East to protect U.S. personnel and interests.