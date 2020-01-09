EXCLUSIVE: Despite GOP Criticism, Sen. Grassley Insists Iran Briefing 'Very Proper' 2 hours ago < > Embed Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:39s - Published EXCLUSIVE: Despite GOP Criticism, Sen. Grassley Insists Iran Briefing 'Very Proper' The Iowa Senator made the characterization to Cheddar after his Republican colleagues Sens. Mike Lee (R-Utah) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) blasted the president's long-awaited and delayed briefing on the killing.

