Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Pelosi to send impeachment articles probably soon

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 00:40s - Published < > Embed
Pelosi to send impeachment articles probably soon

Pelosi to send impeachment articles probably soon

With the impeachment trial on hold, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday said it will 'probably be soon' that she sends the articles of impeachment to the Senate as she reviews the arena in which Trump's trial there will be set.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Pelosi to send impeachment articles probably soon

The U.S. House of Representatives will send the articles of impeachment on President Donald Trump to the Senate "probably soon," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

"I'm not holding them indefinitely," Pelosi said.

"I'll send them over when I'm ready.

And that will probably be soon." Democrats have been pressing for guarantees that the Senate proceedings will allow witness testimony, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he plans to defer any decision on witnesses until after the trial starts.

"At some point we would hope that we would see from them what the terms of the engagement will be.

We are ready," Pelosi said.

"We should move smartly and strategically."



Recent related news from verified sources

Pressure mounts on Pelosi to transmit impeachment articles, as Dems lose patience

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is facing rising pressure to transmit articles of impeachment against...
FOXNews.com - Published Also reported by •PoliticoUSATODAY.comReutersNYTimes.comeuronews


Pelosi Was Inspired to Withhold Impeachment Articles Because of CNN Segment with Nixon Counsel John Dean

“He will be impeached forever. Forever," Pelosi said. "No matter what the Senate does.”
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •Reuters



You Might Like


Tweets about this


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Slams Pelosi, Schiff Over 'A Joke And A Scam' Impeachment [Video]Trump Slams Pelosi, Schiff Over 'A Joke And A Scam' Impeachment

President Trump slammed Nancy Pelosi.

Credit: Geo Beats     Duration: 00:40Published

McConnell: GOP Will Start Impeachment Trial, Delay Witnesses, Once Articles are In [Video]McConnell: GOP Will Start Impeachment Trial, Delay Witnesses, Once Articles are In

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Tuesday he has secured the Republican votes needed to start President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial and postpone a decision on witnesses or documents..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 04:35Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.