Pelosi to send impeachment articles probably soon

The U.S. House of Representatives will send the articles of impeachment on President Donald Trump to the Senate "probably soon," House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters at a news conference on Thursday.

"I'm not holding them indefinitely," Pelosi said.

"I'll send them over when I'm ready.

And that will probably be soon." Democrats have been pressing for guarantees that the Senate proceedings will allow witness testimony, but Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has said he plans to defer any decision on witnesses until after the trial starts.

"At some point we would hope that we would see from them what the terms of the engagement will be.

We are ready," Pelosi said.

"We should move smartly and strategically."