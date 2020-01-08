Global  

School In Bayonne, NJ, Honors Parents In Law Enforcement

All Saints Catholic Academy in Bayonne held a Law Enforcement Professional Day to honor student relatives who are police officers or in the sheriff's department, the Port Authority, or the Transit Authority.

CBS2's Mary Calvi reports.
