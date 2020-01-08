Global  

Majority of Americans Feel ‘Less Safe’ After Trump’s Order to Kill Iran General

A new poll says a majority of Americans feel the U.S. is less safe after the Trump administration’s strike that killed an Iranian general.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.
