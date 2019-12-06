Adam Sandler Thinks an Oscar Nod Would Be Funny

Sandler says it would be "funny as hell" if he was nominated for an Oscar for 'Uncut Gems.'.

It would be funny as hell, man, Adam Sandler, to 'Entertainment Tonight'.

The actor insists receiving an Academy Award nod is "not why you make a movie,".

But he was excited to take on the role of compulsive gambler Howard Ratner.

And this movie in particular, I knew it was something different.

And I was excited to do it, Adam Sandler, to 'Entertainment Tonight'.

I'm psyched I got to be in this movie, and that s--- would be good too, Adam Sandler, to 'Entertainment Tonight'