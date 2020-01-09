Global  

Andy Cohen wants Duchess Meghan for Real Housewives

Andy Cohen wants Duchess Meghan for Real Housewives The presenter is an executive producer of the franchise and joked the former 'Suits' actress would be welcome to join one of the reality shows following the news she and her husband Prince Harry are stepping back from senior royal duties and will be dividing their time between the UK and North America.

He commented on the Instagram announcement made by the royal couple: And that's not the only job offer Harry and Meghan have received as 'The Daily Show' have also found a position for them.

They tweeted a spoof job advert that would be a perfect fit for the couple.

Meanwhile, presenter Chris Witherspoon urged producers of 'The Crown' to "skip ahead a few decades" to focus on Harry and Meghan for the next series, and director Ava DuVernay has offered to step in and help out.
