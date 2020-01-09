Pelosi Says She Will Send Articles of Impeachment to Senate 'Soon'
Pelosi Says She Will Send Articles
of Impeachment to Senate 'Soon'.
The Speaker of the House of
Representatives made the statements
during a press conference on Thursday.
No, I'm not holding [the Articles of Impeachment] indefinitely ... I'll send them over when I'm ready.
That will probably be soon, Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker, via NPR News.
In order for the impeachment process of
President Donald Trump to proceed, the
articles must be sent to the Senate by
appointed House of Representative managers.
The Republican-controlled Senate
will then hold an impeachment trial,
in which Trump is expected to
be acquitted of the charges.
On Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader
Mitch McConnell stated the Senate
was ready to proceed with a trial without
Democratic approval of the trial rules.
In her remarks, Pelosi indicated
she had no plans to battle with
Senate Republicans over the trial rules.
All we want to know is what are the rules, it doesn't mean we have to agree to the rules or we have to like the rules.
We just want to know what they are, Nancy Pelosi, House Speaker, via NPR News