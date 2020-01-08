Global  

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Want To Be 'Financially Independent'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Want To Be 'Financially Independent'

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Want To Be 'Financially Independent'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just announced they will be withdrawing from &quot;senior&quot; royal duties and intend &quot;to become financially independent.&quot; This means they will no longer receive money from the crown through the &quot;sovereign grant&quot; and they will both be eligible to earn a professional income.

When the couple got married in 2018, however, they forewent a prenuptial agreement and merged their finances, which totaled a collective $30 million.
