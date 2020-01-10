Global  

Redstone Arsenal officials tight-lipped after Iranian missile strike

Redstone Arsenal officials tight-lipped after Iranian missile strikeRedstone Arsenal officials tight-lipped after Iranian missile strike
Redstone Arsenal officials tight-lipped after Iranian missile strike

Iranian regime.

Here in north alabama -- we have been reaching out to top officials at redstone arsenal - and companies like dynetics and others to try and get answers.

Waay 31's shosh bedrosian is at redstone aresenal..

Where she has been speaking with officials all day -- who are staying tight lipped.

Shosh after president trump addressed the nation this morning in response to iran's missile strikes, we decided to reach out to the redstone arsenal here in huntsville.

The redstone arsenal is home to the missile defense agency and us army space and missile defense.

We reached out to them to see what their role is in relation to iran and are waiting to hear back.

We also reached out to raytheon and dynetics, which are two major contractors for the united states department of defense.

We are still waiting to hear back from them in his address this morning, president trump said he will be imposing immediate economic sanctions




