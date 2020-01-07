Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Montreal Canadiens vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:41s - Published < > Embed
Montreal Canadiens vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights

Montreal Canadiens vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Montreal Canadiens vs.

Edmonton Oilers, 01/09/2020
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

JigmeKelsang7

Jigme Kelsang RT @JShannonhl: Oilers win in Montreal. Streaks continue: Edmonton is 3-0-1 on road trip. Canadiens are 0-7-1 in last 8. 7 seconds ago

Oilers

Edmonton Oilers Fans Game Notes Oilers @ Habs: Owning Carey Price https://t.co/7dLSaVmebS https://t.co/nIy8sYUq24 2 minutes ago

NHLSabresNews

NHL Sabres News RT @hockeynight: A live look at the Montreal Canadiens right now: 📉 https://t.co/Izcelgx4Po 3 minutes ago

KingsharkSports

Kingshark Sports NHL: Edmonton 4 Montreal 2 (F) EDM 24-17-5 53 pts; MTL 18-20-7 43 pts ... https://t.co/TqRVW2jKlK 5 minutes ago

hockeynight

Hockey Night in Canada A live look at the Montreal Canadiens right now: 📉 https://t.co/Izcelgx4Po 5 minutes ago

puckooler

PUCKOOLER https://t.co/holMsUp6Pm Hapless Habs unravel against Oilers for 8th consecutive loss https://t.co/DKmcnL6ys4 https://t.co/pV14hYggOr 11 minutes ago

BMaejr

BRun RT @salimvalji: Appreciate the Montréal Canadiens for a couple of things tonight pregame vs the Edmonton Oilers - *A moment of silence fo… 17 minutes ago

TSN_Sports

TSN Chiasson helps Oilers rally past Canadiens. MORE: https://t.co/rMKnYzHzT5 https://t.co/hgahkvOmEp 24 minutes ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights [Video]Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadiens - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Detroit Red Wings vs. Montreal Canadiens, 01/07/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:35Published

Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights [Video]Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers - Game Highlights

Watch the Game Highlights from Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Edmonton Oilers, 01/06/2020

Credit: NHL     Duration: 02:41Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.