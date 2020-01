Deepika Kisses Ranveer, Sara Ali Khan NEW SHOW, Chhapaak Reporters Review | Top 10 News

Rangoli Chandel exposes Her Acid Attacker, Deepika Kisses Ranveer, laxmi Agarwal’s lawyer files a case against Chhapaak are amongst the top 10 news of the day.



Recent related videos from verified sources Chhapaak | Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Rekha & others attend star-studded premiere Chhapaak’s premiere in Mumbai was a star-studded affair. Bollywood celebs arrived for the premiere in style. Deepika Padukone stunned in a blue shimmery saree. Husband Ranveer Singh also arrived at.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:18Published 1 day ago Rangoli SLAMS Deepika For JNU, Akshay Kumar BOYCOTT, KGF 2 New Look | Top 10 News Rangoli Chandel slams Deepika Padukone for supporting JNU Protest, Boycott Nirma trends on twitter, trollers slam Akshay Kumar, KGF chapter 2 new look revealed are among the top 10 news today. Credit: Bollywood NOW Duration: 05:40Published 1 day ago