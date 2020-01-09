Global  

Canada mourns loss of victims in Ukraine plane crash

Canada mourns loss of victims in Ukraine plane crash

Canada mourns loss of victims in Ukraine plane crash

Canadians held a candlelight vigil in Ottawa on Thursday to remember the country&apos;s 63 people killed in a plane crash in Iran, on a day when the country&apos;s prime minister blamed the disaster on the Iranian regime.
Iran plane crash: Canada mourns its dead from Ukraine flight PS752

