Oprah Winfrey denies advising Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on royal exit
|
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:41s - Published < > Embed
Oprah Winfrey denies advising Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on royal exit
Oprah Winfrey has hit back after a report claimed she advised Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on their decision to step down as senior members of Britain's royal family.
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|You probably won’t see Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on Netflix’s The Crown – Just...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •Just Jared
|The Duke and Duchess of Sussex want to be “financially independent.” What does that mean? Also,...
NYTimes.com - Published Also reported by •Just Jared •CBS News
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources
World in Pictures: News
Some of the images of the week taken by Reuters photographers across the globe and selected by our editors.
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:00Published
Duchess Meghan returns to Canada
The Duchess of Sussex has flown back to Canada after spending just three days in the UK.
Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:09Published
|