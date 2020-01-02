Global  

Public review of Ajay Devgn & Kajol starrer Tanhaji

Public review of Ajay Devgn & Kajol starrer Tanhaji

Public review of Ajay Devgn & Kajol starrer Tanhaji

Public has given a thumbs up to Tanhaji which released on January 10.

The viewers were in awe of the action scenes in the film.

The 3D film stars Ajay Devgn and Kajol.
PICS: Ajay Devgn and Kajol promote ‘Tanhaji'

Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer ‘Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’ is one of the most awaited films of...
IndiaTimes - Published

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior movie review: Ajay Devgn-Saif Ali Khan sparkle in Om Raut's thrilling historical

Tanhaji review: Ajay Devgn, Kajol, Saif Ali Khan's big budget historical documents the bravery of...
Bollywood Life - Published Also reported by •DNA



Ajay Devgn and Kajol kids attend the screening of 'Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior' [Video]Ajay Devgn and Kajol kids attend the screening of 'Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior'

Ajay Devgn and Kajol hosted the screening of their film "Tanhaji The Unsung Warrior" in Mumbai on Thursday.

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 01:03Published

Tanhaji REPORTERS Review ⭐⭐⭐ | Ajay Devgn, Kajol | Tanhaji MOVIE REVIEW [Video]Tanhaji REPORTERS Review ⭐⭐⭐ | Ajay Devgn, Kajol | Tanhaji MOVIE REVIEW

Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan starrer film Tanhaji : The Unsung Warrior is all set to release in theatre this weekend. Have a look at the reporters review.

Credit: Bollywood NOW     Duration: 05:44Published

