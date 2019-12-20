Global  

Heroes Among US; World War II Veteran Arnie Kann.

Heroes Among US; World War II Veteran Arnie Kann.

Heroes Among US; World War II Veteran Arnie Kann.

Tech Sgt.

Kann survived the attack on Pearl Harbor and led his 38-man platoon into France and Germany to assist in liberating the Nazi’s first concentration camp in Dachau.
