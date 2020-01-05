Mourinho welcomes return of Hugo Lloris despite Kane injury blow

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho is pleased with the return with club captain and first-choice goalkeeper Hugo Lloris, which contrasts with his feelings about the loss of Harry Kane to injury.

Mourinho declined to answer questions on Kane until he returns from his spell in the treatment room, underlining that he does not want to talk about things that make him feel "depressed".