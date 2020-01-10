|
New Music Friday: Selena Gomez Drops New Album Rare, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion and More | Billboard News
|
Video Credit: Billboard - Duration: 01:32s - Published < > Embed
New Music Friday: Selena Gomez Drops New Album Rare, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion and More | Billboard News
Selena Gomez drops her new album Rare, Normani teams up with Megan Thee Stallion for 'Birds of Prey' single and Drake and Future team up for 'Life Is Good.'
|
|
Recent related news from verified sources
|New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a...
E! Online - Published
|Selena Gomez has returned. The 27-year-old singer dropped her highly anticipated new album Rare on...
E! Online - Published
|
You Might Like
|
Tweets about this
Recent related videos from verified sources