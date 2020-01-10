Global  

New Music Friday: Selena Gomez Drops New Album Rare, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion and More | Billboard News

New Music Friday: Selena Gomez Drops New Album Rare, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion and More | Billboard News

New Music Friday: Selena Gomez Drops New Album Rare, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion and More | Billboard News

Selena Gomez drops her new album Rare, Normani teams up with Megan Thee Stallion for 'Birds of Prey' single and Drake and Future team up for 'Life Is Good.'
The MixtapE! Presents Selena Gomez, Normani, Megan Thee Stallion and More New Music Musts

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover. It's essentially a...
E! Online - Published

Selena Gomez's Rare Album Lyrics Decoded: Justin Bieber, Self-Love and More

Selena Gomez has returned. The 27-year-old singer dropped her highly anticipated new album Rare on...
E! Online - Published


Probablylouder

Abdul RT @pitchfork: The first big release week of the new year https://t.co/rQi2HdY5m5 15 minutes ago

MaggieLeenas

Maggie #Rare is out now @selenagomez ❣️https://t.co/Gm7J8e0Qnb 24 minutes ago

ElSenorMayhem

El Zar de la Mayhem RT @dash_radio: New Music Friday! 🚨 #Kesha - High Road #Selena Gomez - Rare #Georgia - Seeking Thrills #MickJenkins - The Circus #Moneybag… 24 minutes ago

dash_radio

Dash Radio New Music Friday! 🚨 #Kesha - High Road #Selena Gomez - Rare #Georgia - Seeking Thrills #MickJenkins - The Circus… https://t.co/aIeOxsNBsa 25 minutes ago

TylerH

Tyler RT @TylerH: New music Friday! 10 stories on the music news today, including @SoundCloud app update, Bright Eyes, new Mac Miller, top viny… 37 minutes ago

Olayinkamazing

Ayodeji BABA RT @__kelz_leo: New music Friday lit as always... Which u enjoying the more ??? lil baby - Sum 2 Prove Halsey- you should be sad Drak… 1 hour ago

thewomenjournal

Thewomenjournal Selena Gomez's most awaited third album 'Rare' released today on Friday, Jan 10. Selenators are very excited and ha… https://t.co/CHMhc4GAgC 2 hours ago


Silas On Growing Up With Logic, Meeting Elton John & New Single '98 Freestyle' | Billboard News [Video]Silas On Growing Up With Logic, Meeting Elton John & New Single '98 Freestyle' | Billboard News

Billboard sat down with Silas to talk about his longtime friend Logic, signing to his label, meeting Elton John and more.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 05:02Published

Torn Confidence Releases Debut Album! [Video]Torn Confidence Releases Debut Album!

Torn Confidence is one of those bands, so when they had their CD Release Party at Lamasco, I dropped by to check it out and grab the new music to review.

Credit: WEVVPublished

