Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

'The Outsider' Brings A Riveting Stephen King Story To HBO

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:33s - Published < > Embed
'The Outsider' Brings A Riveting Stephen King Story To HBO

'The Outsider' Brings A Riveting Stephen King Story To HBO

Stephen King adaptations have a less than stellar track record, with both fans and critics.

HBO's "The Outsider" is bucking those odds by delivering a taut thriller with echoes of "The Night Of'.

The similarities are in part because the two projects feature the same writer, Richard Price.

Like many of King's works, this one begins with a horrific crime, one involving the murder of a child.

Jason Bateman and Ben Mendelsohn double as producers and actors on the project, with Bateman also directing.

The cast is exceptional, including Julianne Nicholson, "The Night Of" alum Bill Camp and Mare Winningham.

CNN reports that "The Outsider" premieres Jan.

12 at 9 p.m.

On HBO.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

'The Outsider' Brings A Riveting Stephen King Story To HBO

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.

Full editorial rights UK, US, Ireland, Canada (not Quebec).

Restricted editorial rights for daily newspapers elsewhere, please call.

Available for |Editorial uses|.

|Learn more| , Not released Contact your |local office| for all commercial or promotional uses.|.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

opulent_usa

Opulent Philanthropy Inc. https://t.co/raSegClvIa 'The Outsider' brings Stephen King novel to HBO in riveting fashion https://t.co/ehprEhmrja 2 hours ago

Gaudiumng

Gaudium 'The Outsider' brings Stephen King novel to HBO in riveting fashion https://t.co/BdHJbEtmc2 https://t.co/Y1B7rdB1HU 3 hours ago

MoviesGuru

Movies Guru 'The Outsider' brings Stephen King novel to HBO in riveting fashion https://t.co/9DQPd4UVNd 5 hours ago

AmandaS77824082

Amanda Smith 'The Outsider' brings Stephen King novel to HBO in riveting fashion - KYMA https://t.co/hi2ZAYS3V5 https://t.co/uROiWO2Gnt 7 hours ago

instantsPost

instant.com.pk 'The Outsider' brings Stephen King novel to HBO in riveting fashion https://t.co/eHeCwDaDpn 7 hours ago

RosesandLace1

Roses and Lace 'The Outsider' brings Stephen King novel to HBO in riveting fashion https://t.co/kqWhTl7LAN 8 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'The Outsider' Brings A Riveting Stephen King Story To HBO [Video]'The Outsider' Brings A Riveting Stephen King Story To HBO

Stephen King adaptations have a less than stellar track record, with both fans and critics.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:34Published

Jason Bateman Talks Directing 'The Outsider' [Video]Jason Bateman Talks Directing 'The Outsider'

While at the premiere of "The Outsider", director-producer-star Jason Bateman talks sitting in the director's chair for the new small-screen adaptation of the Stephen King novel. Plus, Cynthia Erivo..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:37Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.