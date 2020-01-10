'The Outsider' Brings A Riveting Stephen King Story To HBO

Stephen King adaptations have a less than stellar track record, with both fans and critics.

HBO's "The Outsider" is bucking those odds by delivering a taut thriller with echoes of "The Night Of'.

The similarities are in part because the two projects feature the same writer, Richard Price.

Like many of King's works, this one begins with a horrific crime, one involving the murder of a child.

Jason Bateman and Ben Mendelsohn double as producers and actors on the project, with Bateman also directing.

The cast is exceptional, including Julianne Nicholson, "The Night Of" alum Bill Camp and Mare Winningham.

CNN reports that "The Outsider" premieres Jan.

12 at 9 p.m.

On HBO.