Road crews say timing is key for putting down treatment
Road crews are waiting for the winter storm to turn to its next phases before putting down treatment.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Road crews say timing is key for putting down treatment MICHAEL: WE ARE AT THE KANSASCITY SCOUT HEADQUARTERS AND WHATTHESE FOLKS SEE ON THE MONITORSBEHIND ME AND WHEN THEY SEE ITWILL BE BIG FACTORS INDETERMINING WHEN THEY START TOTREAT THE STREETS.SUPERVISORS SAY IF THE SALT ANDBRIAN WERE APPLIED THISAFTERNOON WHEN THE SYSTEM MOVEDIN IT WOULD BE A WASTE SO THEYARE WAITING FOR THE STORM TOTURN TO ITS NEXT PHASE BRINE WASTALKING ABOUT, FREEZING RAIN ORSLEET.AND THEN START TREATING THESTREETS AT THAT POINT.AS YOU’VE SEEN, THAT SHOULD BESOMETIME THIS EVENING.





