National Championship wagering at the Scarlet Pearl Sportsbook

Shop.- - and we're just under 72 hours - away from the college - football national championship- game between l- - s-u and clemson.- the sportsbook at the scarlet - pearl casino is expecting large- crowds all weekend leading up t- the big game, and a lot - of wagering.- according to the sportsbook,- they've received four times as- many bets on lsu, than as - clemson.- sportsbook manager brad - carpenter says that the - sportsbook will be rolling out- alternate line and prop bets- for the game..- - brad carpenter:"that way you have action - through the whole game, if one- bets loses you still may have - something from- another bet.

Some people just - have a strong opinion that mayb- doesn't match - with what line we offer and the- can get rewarded pretty - handsomely if they're - right the other way."

The alternate line and prop bet- will not be available to