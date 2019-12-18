Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Jaylon Smith named to Pro Bowl Roster

Video Credit: WFFT - Published < > Embed
Jaylon Smith named to Pro Bowl RosterJaylon Smith named to Pro Bowl Roster
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Jaylon Smith named to Pro Bowl Roster

He signed a big contract during the offseason and he reaped the rewards this year... jaylon smith is officially off to the first pro bowl of his career...he'll replace panthers linebacker luke kuechly who can't compete in the game because of an injury...the luers grad had a career year, posting 142 tackles with nine pass breakups, 2.5 sacks and two forced




You Might Like


Tweets about this

TRizld10

MontrelD.Young♎️ RT @jonmachota: Amari Cooper and Jaylon Smith have been named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster as injury replacements for Mike Evans and Luke Kue… 11 hours ago

TomLevine12

Tom Levine RT @dallascowboys: #DallasCowboys @thejaylonsmith & @AmariCooper9 are headed to the #ProBowl❕ Read more in Breaking News presented by @LGU… 2 days ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Cowboys' Amari Cooper, Jaylon Smith Added To Pro Bowl Roster [Video]Cowboys' Amari Cooper, Jaylon Smith Added To Pro Bowl Roster

The Dallas Cowboys will now have six players in this year's Pro Bowl after wide receiver Amari Cooper and linebacker Jaylon Smith were added to the NFC roster. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:24Published

Vikings’ Harrison Smith, Danielle Hunter & Dalvin Cook Selected To 2020 Pro Bowl [Video]Vikings’ Harrison Smith, Danielle Hunter & Dalvin Cook Selected To 2020 Pro Bowl

Three Minnesota Vikings have been selected to the 2020 Pro Bowl in Orlando, Florida this January. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:31Published

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.