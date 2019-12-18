Jaylon Smith named to Pro Bowl Roster 4 days ago < > Embed Video Credit: WFFT - Published Jaylon Smith named to Pro Bowl Roster Jaylon Smith named to Pro Bowl Roster

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Jaylon Smith named to Pro Bowl Roster He signed a big contract during the offseason and he reaped the rewards this year... jaylon smith is officially off to the first pro bowl of his career...he'll replace panthers linebacker luke kuechly who can't compete in the game because of an injury...the luers grad had a career year, posting 142 tackles with nine pass breakups, 2.5 sacks and two forced







You Might Like



Tweets about this MontrelD.Young♎️ RT @jonmachota: Amari Cooper and Jaylon Smith have been named to the NFC Pro Bowl roster as injury replacements for Mike Evans and Luke Kue… 11 hours ago Tom Levine RT @dallascowboys: #DallasCowboys @thejaylonsmith & @AmariCooper9 are headed to the #ProBowl❕ Read more in Breaking News presented by @LGU… 2 days ago