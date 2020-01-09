Mamata asks PM Modi to withdraw NRC, CAA and NPR | OneIndia news

Kumar Rajiv RT @NewIndianXpress: "#CitizenshipAmendmentAct notification will be only on paper, it will never be. implemented, we would not allow it," s… 4 minutes ago

Protest against wrongdoing In meeting with PM Modi, Mamata asks him to withdraw CAA, citizens’ list - india news - Hindustan Times https://t.co/oNuXoezHiC 9 minutes ago

The New Indian Express "#CitizenshipAmendmentAct notification will be only on paper, it will never be. implemented, we would not allow it,… https://t.co/SQaULvbQNE 29 minutes ago

Somsirsa Chatterjee Amid Allegations of Being BJP’s ‘B-Team’, Mamata Meets PM Modi, Asks Him to Withdraw CAA, NRC and NPR… https://t.co/4DnSO24KQR 30 minutes ago

News Nation "It should be ensured that no one leaves the country. There should not be atrocities on anyone," Mamata Banerjee te… https://t.co/xj7nJ0Tpi5 33 minutes ago

news informer PM Narendra Modi Meets Mamata Bengal CM Asks Him to Withdraw CAA – PM Modi met Mamata Banerjee, CM said- take back… https://t.co/Uyom4lBSwn 53 minutes ago