Lampard: There's more to come from Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi slotted his first Premier League goal to put the seal on Chelsea’s crucial 3-0 home win over Burnley.
Lampard expects more after ´nice step forward´ for Hudson-Odoi

Callum Hudson-Odoi took a significant step forward in Chelsea’s FA Cup win over Nottingham Forest,...
SoccerNews.com - Published


Lampard pleased with Callum Hudson-Odoi after eye-catching display against Forest [Video]Lampard pleased with Callum Hudson-Odoi after eye-catching display against Forest

Frank Lampard hailed Callum Hudson-Odoi for taking a “step forward” with his match-winning turn against Nottingham Forest. The 19-year-old endured a turbulent 2019 that included his England debut,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published

