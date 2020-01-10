Buffalo Sabres vs. Vancouver Canucks - Game Highlights

Joe Tay RT @NHLdotcom: Brock Boeser scored two goals for the Canucks in a 6-3 win against the Sabres. Vancouver scored four goals in the third peri… 8 minutes ago

NHL Sabres News RT @TBNSports: The Wraparound: Canucks 6, Sabres 3 https://t.co/nsVBxT7w7K 20 minutes ago

Buffalo News Sports The Wraparound: Canucks 6, Sabres 3 https://t.co/nsVBxT7w7K 20 minutes ago

Nathan Caddell On deceptive angles, big contracts and West Van's most annoying son https://t.co/klS5gd0OWo 28 minutes ago

kitty cat Canucks use big third period to defeat Sabres https://t.co/SmvAYLX3KS via @NHLdotcom 32 minutes ago

rob jannetty Canucks use big third period to defeat Sabres https://t.co/h0Guw2HD6B via @nhl 32 minutes ago

StubOrder.com 🎟💺 Canucks seek return to win column in Buffalo: Following a terrible two-game road trip in Florida, the Vancouver Can… https://t.co/oJRBPXN8gc 32 minutes ago