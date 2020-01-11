Global  

Iran Says Military Accidentally Shot Down Passenger Plane, Blames 'Human Error'

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 01:57s
Iran now admits it shot down a Ukrainian airlines passenger jet over Tehran; Kenneth Craig reports for CBS2.
Iran says its forces shot down passenger plane due to human error

Iran said on Saturday it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane killing 176 people on...
Iran brought down Ukrainian plane, says it was human error (3rd Ld)

Tehran, Jan 11 (IANS) Iran on Saturday admitted that its armed forces had downed the Ukrainian...
_avaladez

José Antonio Valadez RT @spectatorindex: UKRAINIAN PLANE - Crashed on the 8th of January near Tehran - Iran blamed mechanical fault within hours of crash - U… 2 minutes ago

R1Owijaya

Rio Wijaya RT @ShivAroor: BREAKING: Iran confirms it — says the Ukrainian Boeing 737 was shot down accidentally by an air defence unit after it flew c… 2 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

'Disastrous mistake': Iran accepts blame for Ukraine jet [Video]'Disastrous mistake': Iran accepts blame for Ukraine jet

Iran admitted Saturday its military had accidentally shot down a Ukrainian plane killing all 176 onboard, but the admission did little to quiet condemnation from countries, including Canada, which had..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:53Published

Iran says its forces brought down Ukranian plane in error [Video]Iran says its forces brought down Ukranian plane in error

Iran said on Saturday it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane killing 176 people on board due to human error, after initially denying it brought down the plane in the tense aftermath..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published

