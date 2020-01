Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters 38 minutes ago < > Embed Video Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego - Duration: 01:11s - Published Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters

0

Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters INTERNATIONAL UNIVERSITY SHE WASVISITING FAMILY IN IRAN.PROTESTERS IN IRAN NOW CALLINGFOR THE OFFICIALS INVOLVED INTHE UNINTENTIONALLY DOWNING OFTHAT PLANE TO BE REMOVED FROMTHEIR POSITIONS.THE PRESIDENT TWEETING HISSUPPORT IN BOTH ENGLISH ANDFARSI SAYING QUOTE I HAVE STOODWITH YOU SINCE THE BEGINNING OFMY PRESIDENCY AND MYADMINISTRATION WILL CONTINUE TOSTAND WITH YOU.63 CANADIANS WERE ON BOARD THEPLANE.PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU.







