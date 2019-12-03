Robert Abela will replace Joseph Muscat who was forced to announce his resignation after mass protests in December.

Malta's Labour Party was voting Saturday to elect its leader and the country's new premier after...

Outsider Robert Abela is set to become Malta's new premier on Sunday after Prime Minister Joseph...

The Standard Digital Outsider Robert Abela is set to become Malta's new premier on Sunday after Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's downfall… https://t.co/z39W05bb6Y 4 hours ago

One News Page (United Kingdom) Malta gets new prime minister amid outrage over journalist murder: https://t.co/2Jdx3LWME5 #LabourParty 4 hours ago

Noble Reporters Just in: Malta gets new prime minister https://t.co/b7eZph0VL9 https://t.co/jVec8ihCaA 2 hours ago

Noble Reporters Just in: Malta gets new prime minister https://t.co/9vsZEksaFU https://t.co/gZDzm9bP5Q 2 hours ago

The Standard Digital Outsider Robert Abela is set to become Malta's new premier on Sunday after Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's downfall… https://t.co/37UFlCtLEn 31 minutes ago

Thomas Perez Munyao RT @StandardKenya : Outsider Robert Abela is set to become Malta's new premier on Sunday after Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's downfall over… 26 minutes ago