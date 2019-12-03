Global  

Malta gets new prime minister amid outrage over journalist murder

Malta gets new prime minister amid outrage over journalist murder

Malta gets new prime minister amid outrage over journalist murder

Robert Abela will replace Joseph Muscat who was forced to announce his resignation after mass protests in December.
Malta's Labour Party elects Abela to succeed PM Muscat in wake of journalist murder probe

Outsider Robert Abela is set to become Malta's new premier on Sunday after Prime Minister Joseph...
France 24 - Published

Malta's ruling party to vote for new PM over journalist's slaying

Malta's Labour Party was voting Saturday to elect its leader and the country's new premier after...
France 24 - Published Also reported by •ReutersSeattle TimesWorldNews



perezmunyao

Thomas Perez Munyao RT @StandardKenya: Outsider Robert Abela is set to become Malta's new premier on Sunday after Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's downfall over… 26 minutes ago

StandardKenya

The Standard Digital Outsider Robert Abela is set to become Malta's new premier on Sunday after Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's downfall… https://t.co/37UFlCtLEn 31 minutes ago

NobleReporters

Noble Reporters Just in: Malta gets new prime minister https://t.co/9vsZEksaFU https://t.co/gZDzm9bP5Q 2 hours ago

Newsworthy3Blog

Noble Reporters Just in: Malta gets new prime minister https://t.co/b7eZph0VL9 https://t.co/jVec8ihCaA 2 hours ago

Ani_Seed27

Poppy_Seed RT @AJEnglish: Malta gets new prime minister amid outrage over journalist murder https://t.co/Wj2fR9han9 2 hours ago

OneNewsPage_UK

One News Page (United Kingdom) Malta gets new prime minister amid outrage over journalist murder: https://t.co/2Jdx3LWME5 #LabourParty 4 hours ago

signaturetv

signaturetv Malta gets new prime minister as Muscat quits https://t.co/cv9WGYaqNR https://t.co/oYtL4yGeVs 4 hours ago

StandardKenya

The Standard Digital Outsider Robert Abela is set to become Malta's new premier on Sunday after Prime Minister Joseph Muscat's downfall… https://t.co/z39W05bb6Y 4 hours ago


Recent related videos from verified sources

Malta's Labour Party votes to choose new PM [Video]Malta's Labour Party votes to choose new PM

Polls are about to open on the Mediterranean island of Malta as ruling Labour Party members decide who will become their new prime minister.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:51Published

'Government official' shoves female Maltese journalist during latest heated protest [Video]'Government official' shoves female Maltese journalist during latest heated protest

A female Maltese journalist was filmed being pushed by a government official during a protest yesterday (December 2). Protests have taken place on the island nation demanding the resignation of..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:40Published

