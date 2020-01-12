Harmanpreet Kaur to lead India’s squad for ICC Women T20 WC

INDIA WOMEN'S T20 WORLD CUP SQUAD ANNOUNCED, HARMANPREET TO LEAD | OneIndia News The selectors have announced Harmanpreet Kaur-led India squad for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup in Australia, starting February 21. Bengal's rookie batswoman Richa Ghosh was the only new face in the.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:33Published 3 days ago