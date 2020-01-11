U.S. winter storms cause 10 deaths, massive power outages

There was little left to do on Sunday except survey the damage.

A massive winter storm system dumped snow, freezing rain and hail from Texas to Michigan over the weekend.

And there have been at least 10 reported weather-related deaths.

Local media reported at least three deaths here, in Pickens County, Alabama, where tornadoes devastated a trailer park.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CARROLLTON ALABAMA RESIDENT LARRY JONES, SAYING: "I heard a whistle blowing.

I looked out the door, I saw the top was coming off the roof." Larry Jones discovered two of his neighbors dead.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) CARROLLTON ALABAMA RESIDENT LARRY JONES, SAYING: "The older couple here was Mr. and Mrs. Burnett.

And I found both of them, out behind the house, too.

[flash] They were nice people." A firefighter and a police officer were killed while responding to a weather-related crash outside Lubbock, Texas.

They were struck by another vehicle at the scene.

In southeastern Oklahoma, the Houston Chronicle reported a 58-year-old man was swept away by floodwater after his pickup stalled on a flooded road.

Storm-force winds rolled 16-wheelers off a highway in eastern Arkansas.

And blew the side off a store outside Atlanta.

Emily Brown works at a pizzeria nearby.

(SOUNDBITE) (English) PAPA JOHNS EMPLOYEE EMILY BROWN, SAYING: "And I just come around the corner before the police had gotten here or anything and the whole side of it's just gone.

Including the letterings on the side.

And you can see right into the store." Further north, the storm brought down trees on power lines in Buffalo, and thousands in western New York were without power.